Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Daily Joke: Man Meets a Beautiful Redhead in a Bar

By Laura Beatham
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 10 days ago

Today's jokes are about nights out in fancy restaurants, including a man on a date with a gorgeous redhead and an older gentleman who visited a restaurant he had been to before.

One evening, a man was sitting at a bar when he noticed a beautiful redhead a seat away from him. He had been checking her out since he sat down but was too nervous to make a move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5qeI_0arzE1AP00

Suddenly the woman sneezed, and her glass eye flew out of the socket towards the man. He reflectively caught it and gave it back to her. She put it back in and immediately started apologizing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Co55y_0arzE1AP00

"Oh my gosh, I am so so sorry. Let me buy you dinner to make up for it," the woman said as she adjusted her glass eye. The man agreed, and they went off to a fancy restaurant.

They have a wonderful time at dinner, and afterward went to the theatre and then to drinks. They laughed and talked all night. She shared her deepest dreams, and so did he. They both really listened to each other.

After settling up their last bill, she asked him if he would like to go over to her house for a nightcap and stay for breakfast the next morning. The man agreed, and they continued to have a fun night together.

The next day, she made him a huge breakfast with all the trimmings - pancakes, eggs, and bacon. He was amazed because everything, from dinner to breakfast, had been incredible.

"You know you are the perfect woman," he said. "Are you this nice to everyone you meet?"

She blushed and said, "No... you just caught my eye."

A HIGH-END RESTAURANT

In a tailored suit and shiny shoes, a very dressed older gentleman ordered the best and most expensive items from the menu of a very fancy restaurant, resulting in the bill being very high.

At the end of the meal, he was given the bill, and said to the waiter, "I am not sure if you remember, but last time I was here, I could not afford the bill, and I was publically humiliated as the staff kicked me out of the restaurant. The security escorted me out of the building and threw me onto the street."

The waiter blushed and started apologizing to the man when he said, "Don't worry about it. I am sorry, though, because I am going to ask you to do it again."

Comments / 5

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
285K+
Followers
29K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redhead#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Lonely Farmer Who Has a Mule Marries a Woman

Everyone wants to find their happily-ever-after with a special someone. Surprisingly enough, lonely people can sometimes get tired of their solitude and crave a partner more than anything else. The farmer in this joke experienced the same feelings of wistfulness and longed to be married. One day, he got a...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Buys 2 Talking Parrots for His Mother

One man wanted to give a gift to his elderly mother. He was thinking very hard to come up with an interesting and creative present. Finally, he decided to buy two clever birds who could sing and dance. A man thought of the perfect present to give his mom on...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Father Finds Little Johnny Crying

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a father who found his young son crying. The doting dad decided to help out, but his child did not appreciate his kindness. After a long day at work, Johnny's dad returned home feeling exhausted. As he unlocked the front door, he headed to his room to rest when he heard a loud wail from the kitchen.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man in a Bar Bets His Dog Can Shoot

There's nothing wrong with having a little fun, so long as you know how to keep the game going. The same happened with a cowboy who was almost caught in his bluffing act until something unexpected happened that saved his day. A saloon had a shooting competition going on, and...
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Teenager Gets a Summer Job Painting a Man's Porch

Today's jokes are about three teenagers who got themselves into hilarious situations. One was trying make extra money, one had a problem with his car, and the other could not stop laughing. A TEENAGER WANTED EXTRA MONEY. A teenager wanted to earn extra money during her summer vacation, so she...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Wife Wakes Husband with Hangover

Today’s joke of the day is about a woman who woke her husband with a hangover. The conversation that ensued between them afterward revealed an unbelievable truth. Mr. James had given his all during his 40 years of service at the post office, so he wanted to bow out in style when it was time to retire. He and his colleagues threw the best party filled with lots of alcohol.

Comments / 5

Community Policy