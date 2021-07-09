Daily Joke: Man Meets a Beautiful Redhead in a Bar

Today's jokes are about nights out in fancy restaurants, including a man on a date with a gorgeous redhead and an older gentleman who visited a restaurant he had been to before.

One evening, a man was sitting at a bar when he noticed a beautiful redhead a seat away from him. He had been checking her out since he sat down but was too nervous to make a move.

Suddenly the woman sneezed, and her glass eye flew out of the socket towards the man. He reflectively caught it and gave it back to her. She put it back in and immediately started apologizing.

"Oh my gosh, I am so so sorry. Let me buy you dinner to make up for it," the woman said as she adjusted her glass eye. The man agreed, and they went off to a fancy restaurant.

They have a wonderful time at dinner, and afterward went to the theatre and then to drinks. They laughed and talked all night. She shared her deepest dreams, and so did he. They both really listened to each other.

After settling up their last bill, she asked him if he would like to go over to her house for a nightcap and stay for breakfast the next morning. The man agreed, and they continued to have a fun night together.

The next day, she made him a huge breakfast with all the trimmings - pancakes, eggs, and bacon. He was amazed because everything, from dinner to breakfast, had been incredible.

"You know you are the perfect woman," he said. "Are you this nice to everyone you meet?"

She blushed and said, "No... you just caught my eye."

A HIGH-END RESTAURANT

In a tailored suit and shiny shoes, a very dressed older gentleman ordered the best and most expensive items from the menu of a very fancy restaurant, resulting in the bill being very high.

At the end of the meal, he was given the bill, and said to the waiter, "I am not sure if you remember, but last time I was here, I could not afford the bill, and I was publically humiliated as the staff kicked me out of the restaurant. The security escorted me out of the building and threw me onto the street."

The waiter blushed and started apologizing to the man when he said, "Don't worry about it. I am sorry, though, because I am going to ask you to do it again."