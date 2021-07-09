Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Faith that the truth can still defeat misinformation

By Robert G. Kaiser
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truth could use more friends in 21st-century America, where a great many citizens have embraced large quantities of hooey — palpable nonsense, especially of the kind promoted by our recently departed president. The spectacle of Donald Trump’s chronic fabricating — more than 30,500 whoppers in a single term in office, according to The Washington Post’s fact-checkers — is unique in American history. All those lies and inventions debased our public life. They made everyday lying normal for a great many public figures.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jonathan Rauch
Person
Joseph Stalin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#The Brookings Institution#Christians#Soviet#Republicans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Sean Spicer What Capitalism Is

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at Sean Spicer after he claimed she was "using capitalism to push socialism" by selling merchandise. Spicer, a former While House press secretary, made the comment in a tweet on Monday that also included a link to a Reuters report about the New York congresswoman's investment in her online store.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

The faith community can help pass a reparations bill

Last summer, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the subsequent protests across the country, I thought a lot about how as a person of faith and as a white male I could better advocate for people of color. Reading “White Fragility” wasn’t enough: I had to use my privilege to “meddle in politics,” as Pope Francis has urged Catholics and other people of goodwill to do. Reparations were often mentioned, and I started to investigate.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Democrats are pushing amnesty again. Republicans are doomed if they succeed

The so-called For the People Act, otherwise known as H.R. 1, was a brazen ploy by congressional Democrats to shift the electoral landscape in favor of the Democratic Party by way of federalizing our elections. Though liberals in Washington failed in that attempt to rig the system, they are renewing their efforts by attempting to force through amnesty for illegal immigrants as part of the federal budget. Stopping this is a matter of great urgency for the Republican Party.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

America's 'moral obligation'

This story was excerpted from the July 20 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe. (CNN) — Those damaging America's democracy should listen to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's testimony of what happens when a demagogue and...
BusinessYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Sorting out the truth from all the propaganda

To the editor — As citizens of America we expect to vote. Our votes, collectively, are best if informed by truth. We share an era of withering propaganda. Propaganda bends human beliefs using groupthink compliance while simultaneously condemning disagreement, open discussion and pettifogging exculpatory evidence. Then, to enhance emotion, finds ways to repeat groupthink promoting emotional disinformation.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Can America's least democratic institution continue to protect democracy?

In this era of intense clashes over American democracy, the Supreme Court remains the least democratic institution in American government. Its members are chosen without regard to elections. Its justices are the only federal officials with lifetime tenure, so they are replaced when they retire or die. This structure invites glaringly arbitrary outcomes. Former President Donald Trump put three people on the court in four years; former President Barack Obama put two on the court in eight years.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Levin' on education, American Marxism

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," July 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, America, I am Mark Levin. This is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN. And here we are in original Levin...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
POTUSWashington Post

How Tucker Carlson became the voice of White grievance

Tucker Carlson huddled in a low-ceilinged dungeon that had served as a holding pen for Africans bound for enslavement in the United States. It was a July day in 2003 in Ghana, and Carlson stood alongside some of America’s most prominent civil rights leaders. The conservative commentator, who at the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden warns that American democracy is under threat — a message targeting many in his own party

Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 174 days. On at least 21 of those days, about 1 in every 8, he has talked about the threat posed by autocracy. Often, as he did Tuesday in Philadelphia, he has warned about the risk of an ascendant autocratic movement in the United States, one fomented by his predecessor — and one that many in his own party seem to be underestimating.
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Speaking to an America That Doesn’t Exist

Joe Biden is not known as a fiery orator, but the president was riled up yesterday. Biden spoke in Philadelphia about voting rights, calling a current round of state laws and bills, plus rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump and others, “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” The president defended the 2020 election, celebrating the record voter turnout, praising election officials who made sure voting was smooth, and rebutting attacks lodged by Trump and his aides, who have baselessly claimed that the election was stolen or marred by fraud. “No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards,” Biden said. “The big lie is just that: a big lie.”
Congress & CourtsAnchorage Press

Gravel Can Still Make a Mountain

The passing of former United States Senator Mike Gravel (D-AK) on June 26 was largely overshadowed by that of former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld three days later. The same need not be true of their political legacies. Fifty years to the month before, while Rumsfeld was Counselor to President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy