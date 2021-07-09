Faith that the truth can still defeat misinformation
The truth could use more friends in 21st-century America, where a great many citizens have embraced large quantities of hooey — palpable nonsense, especially of the kind promoted by our recently departed president. The spectacle of Donald Trump’s chronic fabricating — more than 30,500 whoppers in a single term in office, according to The Washington Post’s fact-checkers — is unique in American history. All those lies and inventions debased our public life. They made everyday lying normal for a great many public figures.www.washingtonpost.com
