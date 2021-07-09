Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

A top columnist who exposed corruption — and sometimes betrayed his principles

By Matthew Pressman
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk people what’s wrong with political journalism in America, and you’re likely to get a long list: a focus on personalities instead of policy, an obsession with scandal, too much reliance on anonymous sources, liberal bias. Drew Pearson, arguably the most influential political columnist in U.S. history, could be faulted for all those shortcomings and more. And yet, it’s hard not to admire Pearson after reading Donald A. Ritchie’s engaging new biography, “The Columnist: Leaks, Lies, and Libel in Drew Pearson’s Washington.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mccarthy
Person
Estes Kefauver
Person
Walter Winchell
Person
Nikita Khrushchev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Newspapers#Americans#Soviet#New York Times#Sullivan Supreme Court#Democratic#Senate#Kefauver#Quaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: With his influential column, he exposed politicians' shady secrets

- - - Ask people what's wrong with political journalism in America, and you're likely to get a long list: a focus on personalities instead of policy, an obsession with scandal, too much reliance on anonymous sources, liberal bias. Drew Pearson, arguably the most influential political columnist in U.S. history, could be faulted for all those shortcomings and more. And yet, it's hard not to admire Pearson after reading Donald A. Ritchie's engaging new biography, "The Columnist: Leaks, Lies, and Libel in Drew Pearson's Washington."
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden warns that American democracy is under threat — a message targeting many in his own party

Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 174 days. On at least 21 of those days, about 1 in every 8, he has talked about the threat posed by autocracy. Often, as he did Tuesday in Philadelphia, he has warned about the risk of an ascendant autocratic movement in the United States, one fomented by his predecessor — and one that many in his own party seem to be underestimating.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump’s big book party

CNN — “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” wrote William Faulkner in “Requiem for a Nun.”. This week, a slew of bombshell books recounting the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency crowded the headlines with jarring revelations from the recent past. And many Americans, weary of anxiety and sweltering through an overheated July, may have longed to ignore Faulkner – and reach instead for Don Henley’s Grateful Dead-influenced counsel in “The Boys of Summer”: “Don’t look back, you can never look back.”
POTUSThe Guardian

‘A madman with millions of followers’: what the new Trump books tell us

This week, the Guardian reported that what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents describe Donald Trump as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual”. Vladimir Putin, the documents say, therefore decided to assist Trump’s rise to power in 2016 as a way to weaken America. Five years on, as...
ReligionSun-Gazette

The power to corrupt

Lord Acton is famously quoted as saying, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” It’s also been said, “Money is the root of all evil.” The Bible talks of “original sin.”. In that regard, I believe money is the root cause of power and corruption in today’s world. In 1790,...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Levin' on education, American Marxism

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," July 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, America, I am Mark Levin. This is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN. And here we are in original Levin...
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

OPINION | BRADLEY GITZ: Democracy hysterics

Democrats are using ever-more apocalyptic language to characterize Republican voting laws that include provisions such as voter ID and limits on mail-in voting. The vice president has declared voting rights to be "the fight of our nation's lifetime" (implying that someone is fighting awfully hard against them). After referring to Georgia's recently enacted law as "Jim Crow on steroids," her boss has now taken it a step further by claiming such laws present "the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War."
POTUSMSNBC

'White Nationalism Is One Hell Of A Drug': Trump Slammed After Calling MAGA Rioters 'Tremendous'

Right-wing conspiracy theories spread rampantly at CPAC, where Trump further fueled his big election lie and attendees cheered for low vaccination numbers. Republican leadership has been criticized for doing nothing to stop the conspiracies. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean joined The Beat, saying Americans will pay for this unchecked spreading of misinformation "with their lives".July 12, 2021.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A major Supreme Court First Amendment decision could be at risk

Samantha Barbas is a professor of law at the University at Buffalo who has written a book on the history of New York Times v. Sullivan, to be published by the University of California Press. She received a Public Scholar Award from the National Endowment for the Humanities for the writing of this book.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
Washington Post

Power Up: No room for Ilhan Omar on congressional trip to Middle East

Good Tuesday morning. We're celebrating National French Fry Day and this is the Power Up newsletter. Thanks for waking up with us. Paging House GOP leadership: “Cheney's 2022 reelection campaign hauled in $1.88 million in the April-June second quarter of fundraising, an increase from the record-setting $1.5 million Cheney brought in during the first three months of the year."

Comments / 0

Community Policy