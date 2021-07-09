An indictment of William Barr’s tenure as attorney general

“The prosecutor has more control over life, liberty, and reputation than any other person in America,” Attorney General Robert Jackson reflected in 1940. His contemplation of prosecutorial authority has since become a classic within the Justice Department, perhaps because Jackson counsels restraint while also dwelling reverently on the vast scope of a prosecutor’s power; officials in a position to quote the speech can feel a level of pleasure in their authority to be grandly humble. Attorney General Merrick Garland quoted the famous line at his confirmation hearing, and according to the Wall Street Journal, after being sworn in as President Donald Trump’s attorney general, William Barr announced his plan to nab Jackson’s official portrait for his office.