Butler County, OH

Manufacturing jobs: Butler County community colleges working to fill need for skilled workers

By Michael D. Clark
Journal-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent national studies are showing what area community colleges saw coming: Manufacturing jobs are going unfilled even as the coronavirus pandemic is waning. And years-long expansions of career learning programs at area two-year colleges are taking on new urgency to fill that gap as illustrated by Dayton-based Sinclair Community Colleges recent $1.2 million enlargement of its industrial maintenance and technology lab at its campus in Mason.

