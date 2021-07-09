Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Hits Back at People Who Say Her Latest Instagram Photo Isn't Really Her

By Elizabeth Loga n
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears is telling haters to “back” (ha ha, this joke will make sense in a minute) off after a picture of her backside sparked debate. The pop star recently posted a picture of her self from behind–topless–with the pointe shoe emoji in the caption. Seemed innocent enough, until eagle-eyed fans, always looking for “clues” on her ‘gram, noticed she didn’t seem to have any of her tattoos, including the recently-revealed one on the back of her neck that says “healing” in Hebrew. Amid comments like, “Where are her tattoos?” and, of course, “FREE BRITNEY,” some even suggested the picture wasn't of her. And while we aren't usually into conspiracy theories, in fairness, you can't see a face or really any distinguishing features in the picture. It could be some other woman's back.

www.glamour.com

Comments / 13

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Gram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Does Britney Spears’ Mom Make Anything From Her Conservatorship? Here’s Where She Stands

Since the #FreeBritney movement started, fans have wondered about Lynne Spears‘ net worth and whether Britney Spears’ mother makes anything from her conservatorship. Lynne, a former daycare owner and school teacher from Mississippi, married Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in 1976. They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryant (Britney’s older brother), in 1977. Britney was born in 1981 followed by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, in 1991. Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002 after almost 26 years of marriage. They reconciled in 2010 and still seemed together in 2014. By 2020, Lynne and Jamie seemed to have completely separated.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Singer's Conservatorship

Watch: Britney Spears Feels "Hopeful" After Conservatorship Hearing. Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has spoken out about her daughter's recent turmoil. With a whisper. Lynne, 66, spoke to The New Yorker by phone about her daughter in comments published more than a week after the 39-year-old singer said in a June 23 court testimony that she wanted to end what she called her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship, largely controlled by the star's father and Lynne's ex-husband, Jamie Spears.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...

Comments / 13

Community Policy