Britney Spears Hits Back at People Who Say Her Latest Instagram Photo Isn't Really Her

Britney Spears is telling haters to “back” (ha ha, this joke will make sense in a minute) off after a picture of her backside sparked debate. The pop star recently posted a picture of her self from behind–topless–with the pointe shoe emoji in the caption. Seemed innocent enough, until eagle-eyed fans, always looking for “clues” on her ‘gram, noticed she didn’t seem to have any of her tattoos, including the recently-revealed one on the back of her neck that says “healing” in Hebrew. Amid comments like, “Where are her tattoos?” and, of course, “FREE BRITNEY,” some even suggested the picture wasn't of her. And while we aren't usually into conspiracy theories, in fairness, you can't see a face or really any distinguishing features in the picture. It could be some other woman's back.