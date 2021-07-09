10 Classic Pasta Recipes

An Arlington vending machine brings Italian goodness to your fingertips. DO YOU CRAVE PASTA, charcuterie, burrata, and tiramisu at the press of a button? With Washington, D.C., pizzeria Stellina’s new vending machine, that is more possible than ever. Owner Antonio Matarazzo says he and chef Matteo Venini first got the idea last March: “The pandemic had just hit the East Coast, and we were looking for creative ways to deliver food to our guests. While vending machines in the states stock the basic snacks and soda, you can get wine, sandwiches, and all kinds of other stuff in machines across Europe and Japan.” The machine, located at Stellina’s new Arlington location—which opened in February and, in addition to the original Union Market location’s menu, also features a deli case and a pantry goods market—offers homemade pasta kits, fresh pastas, jarred sauces, jarred desserts, and more. The offerings will continue to expand, and more machines may even start popping up in office buildings. StellinaPizzeria.com.