10 Classic Pasta Recipes

By Anna Pioli
lacucinaitaliana.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we fully support taking creative liberty with your pasta, classic pasta recipes never fail to serve up the ultimate comfort. Maybe it's how whipping up a batch of cacio e pepe or amatriciana can bring to mind that cozy trattoria you loved in Rome or how dishes like pasta alla norma or linguine alla puttanesca are emblematic of their places of origin – in this case, Sicily and Naples respectively.

#Italian Pasta#Rome#Italy#Food Drink#Pasta Alla Norma
Comments / 0

