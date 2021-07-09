Hillsborough Providing Free Groceries At Saturday Food Pantry Event

RUSKIN, FL. – Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living program is hosting a free event on Saturday, July 10 for residents to receive fresh groceries.

Hillsborough County residents will be given free groceries from 10-11:30 a.m. at SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin. The food packages, provided in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, generally include fruit, vegetables, meats, canned goods, and staples like beans and rice.

There are no income restrictions to receive the free groceries. Residents also will receive information on Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living program and Hillsborough County’s Health Care Plan.

The Healthy Living program provides guidance and resources for a healthy lifestyle to Health Care Plan members and Hillsborough residents through local, on-site services.

The Healthy Living program offers an exercise room, educational activities, group exercise sessions, nutritional counseling, and health screenings at Healthy Living Centers throughout Hillsborough County.

Free classes on topics such as diabetes prevention/management, weight loss, healthy food choices, cooking classes, public health services, and other health management services are also available through the Healthy Living program.

For more information on Saturday’s event, the Healthy Living program, or the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan, call (813) 272-5040.

