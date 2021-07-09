Kurtzer, Nathaniel Jacob - (3) Counts of DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

On May 13, 2021 at approximately 6:26pm NHPD was dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 2700 Block of Division Highway (Earl Township). Officers arrived and identified one of the drivers as Nathaniel Kurtzer (age 22 of Philadelphia). Kurtzer had turned in front of another vehicle, which caused the crash. Kurtzer displayed numerous signs that he was under the influence of marijuana. Kurtzer was placed under arrest for DUI and a blood test later showed that he had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash. The above charges were filed as a result.