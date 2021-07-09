Cancel
Economy

Are Auto-Renewals Worth The Legal Liability For Publishers?

By ROB WILLIAMS
 10 days ago

Automatic renewals of subscriptions have become a bigger liability for publishers amid greater scrutiny and a rash of class-action suits. It’s increasingly clear that publishers should review their auto-renewal procedures to avoid the possibility of costly legal entanglements. The Washington Post agreed to pay $6.7 million to settle allegations it...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Liability#Publishers#Legislature#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Nyt#Moviepass#Time Inc#Meredith Corp#People
