Lake County, IL

7-Day Forecast: Cooler near Lake with rain expected this weekend

By Paul Konrad
WGN TV
WGN TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday starts with chilly and cooler air in the morning. It will not be as hot and humid Friday with high temps reaching 75 degrees. Some showers are possible throughout the day. The weekend will be similar with cooler air and with showers and storms likely. Full forecast analysis from...

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

Lake County, IL
#Wgn Weather Center#The Weather Center Blog
Posted by
WGN TV

Sunday Forecast: Sunny skies, warmer temps with light breeze

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, northeast winds 5-15 mph. High of 82 degrees with mid 70s expected near Lake Michigan. Sunday night: Mostly clear skies, slight chance of a few evening showers south of I-80, lows in mid 60s. For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Posted by
WGN TV

Partly cloudy, mild temps in the 70s

Saturday will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs: Upper 70s, near 70 by the lake. Sunday: Sun with a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s inland. Upper 70s by the lake. The overall trend for next week is persistently pleasant. Next shot for rain looks like late week....
Chicago, IL Posted by
WGN TV

How warm does Lake Michigan get at the Chicago beaches?

How warm does Lake Michigan get at the Chicago beaches?. Chicago area beach water temperatures are taken at a depth of about 15 feet near Navy Pier at the James W. Jardine Water Purification Plant. After gaining heat through spring and summer, they usually peak around 80 degrees in August. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maintains a buoy in the middle of southern Lake Michigan about 50 miles east-southeast of Milwaukee that has been archiving the lake water temperature since 1981. The highest temperature recorded there was 81.3 degrees on Aug. 18, 1995. That benchmark reading occurred about a month after an intense, killer-heat wave brought widespread triple-digit temperatures to the Midwest. That heat wave was responsible for nearly 750 fatalities in the Chicago area alone.

