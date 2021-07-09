Loki Episode 5 Review: Now We're Getting to the Weirdly Good Stuff

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for the fifth episode of Loki. If you have not yet watched it, read on at your own risk!. In the last month, Loki has taken us on one hell of a ride. From its very first episode onward it has served to make us reexamine not only everything that we know about the titular God of Mischief, but also everything that we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each step of the way has provided excellent twists and turns that have challenged our expectations, and that very much includes the penultimate chapter, “Journey Into Mystery” – which brings the series’ main characters to the literal edge of all time. It’s hard to believe that there is only one episode left, especially because there are so many huge questions left for the series to answer.