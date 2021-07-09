SMCSO Seeking Identities For Fraud And Theft Suspects At PNC Bank

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a fraud and theft investigation. On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the suspects arrived at the drive thru of the PNC Bank in Leonardtown in a blue four-door Chevy Impala and withdrew $1,250 from the victim’s savings account. The passenger suspect filled out the withdrawal slip, which was submitted by the driver suspect.