Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Beyoncé Wore A Telfar Bag & Fans Simply Cannot Handle It

By Bella Gerard
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I need to know: Has Beyoncé ever looked bad in her life?! It’s a rhetorical question, of course, because the answer is so obviously “hell no, she always looks incredible”. That said, her latest OOTD for a date night out with Jay-Z has to be one of her best off-duty looks of all time, if not the best. Beyonce paired a Telfar bag with a pair of Christopher John Rogers pants, and seeing her support up-and-coming Black designers—and looking damn good while doing so!—honestly means so much.

stylecaster.com

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Currency#Cjr#Instagram Stories#Ugg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
YogaPosted by
StyleCaster

J.Lo Has Me Convinced That Patterned Leggings Are Making A Comeback

I live by a simple mantra: If J.Lo loves something, I should at least check it out and see if it’s worth the hype. I did that with string bikinis and glittery coffee cups, but now I’m fully head-over-sneakers for J.Lo’s printed leggings. She’s been wearing a ton of different versions so far this summer and I have all the details on how you can copy her gym look for yourself.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Rihanna Styled Her Date-Night Outfit In The Most Unexpected Way

Piecing together the perfect date-night look is, without question, a form of high art. Whether it’s your first time hanging out with a potential beau or it’s a casual rendezvous with your longtime partner, you want your outfit to represent your personality while also matching the evening’s vibe. For Rihanna, that meant wearing a fashion-forward yet widely unconventional ensemble, which is par for the course for the experimental style icon. On June 23, Rihanna wore a fuzzy bucket hat and slip dress while out on a date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City.
New York City, NYPage Six

Lady Gaga goes full ‘Pretty Woman’ in pink polka dots

They don’t call her Lady Gaga for nothing. The “Born This Way” singer, 35, looked perfectly polished during NYC’s scorching heat wave on Tuesday, stepping out in a pink polka-dot dress ($1,503) by Alessandra Rich. Gaga accessorized her “Pretty Woman”-worthy ensemble with white pumps, cat-eye sunglasses, an itty-bitty Fendi bag...
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Beyoncé Makes Her First Foray Into Swimwear With Ivy Park’s New Summer Collection

When dreaming up her next Ivy Park x Adidas drop, it’s clear Beyonce had one thing on her mind: a brightly-colored summer wardrobe. The performer’s popular high fashion-inspired activewear brand took to Instagram today to tease waves crashing with a “How do you flex?” tagline written across the screen as it gave a first look at its premiere swimwear range.
CelebritiesBillboard

Zendaya's Got Us 'Crazy in Love' With Her Beyoncé-Inspired Look at the 2021 BET Awards

Zendaya didn't leave her Versace on the floor or in the past when she pulled inspiration from an old gem out of Beyoncé's closet for the 2021 BET Awards. The 24-year-old Emmy winner walked out wearing a very similar Versace purple cut-out gown with lime green straps that Bey famously wore for her first solo BET Awards performance post-Destiny's Child of her and Jay-Z's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Crazy in Love" at the 2003 awards show. The only noticeable difference? Zendaya's was ankle-length, while Bey's was cut super short.
New York City, NYPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Bad Gal! Rihanna Flaunts Her Toned Legs in a Black Mini Skirt While Stepping Out in NYC

Work! Rihanna showed off her toned legs while about and about in New York City. The “Desperado” artist was spotted arriving at the Bowery Hotel on Monday, June 28, rocking a black mini skirt and neon green blouse by British-Indian fashion designer Supriya Lele. Rihanna, 33, paired the look with some pumps, chains, stud earrings and ankle bracelets. For her glam, the Fenty Beauty founder wore her hair in a pixie cut, while her makeup was soft and dewy.
New York City, NYElle

Lady Gaga Stuns in a Sheer Bustier Gown in New York City

Lady Gaga is back in New York City and making a point to elevate summer street style in Manhattan. Gaga was photographed wearing two exquisite dark looks over the last two days. Yesterday, she went downright regal, wearing a sheer black bustier Alexander McQueen ball gown with a black Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent velvet Mombasa bag, complete with a rhinestone handle. She wore her brown hair in an elegant updo and accessorized with sunglasses. Gaga was seen leaving the Plaza Hotel, right by Central Park, in the look.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Miley Cyrus Wows in a Feather-Coated Minidress & Towering Heels for Her Pride Special

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride Month in the best way she knows how: by going big. The “Plastic Hearts” musician is hosting a Pride Special for NBC’s Peacock streaming platform this week, debuting on Friday, June 25. Building excitement for the new musical event, Cyrus took to Instagram to tease fans with exciting moments from the special including one duet with country star Maren Morris.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy