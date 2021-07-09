Beyoncé Wore A Telfar Bag & Fans Simply Cannot Handle It

I need to know: Has Beyoncé ever looked bad in her life?! It’s a rhetorical question, of course, because the answer is so obviously “hell no, she always looks incredible”. That said, her latest OOTD for a date night out with Jay-Z has to be one of her best off-duty looks of all time, if not the best. Beyonce paired a Telfar bag with a pair of Christopher John Rogers pants, and seeing her support up-and-coming Black designers—and looking damn good while doing so!—honestly means so much.