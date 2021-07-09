London police officer pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard
London — A London police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from her boyfriend’s house in London earlier this year. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, entered the guilty plea during a Friday hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from the high-security prison where he’s being held.sandhillsexpress.com
