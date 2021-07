The following is an extract from IHS Markit's monthly PMI overview presentation. For the full report please click on the link at the bottom of the article. The global economy expanded at a solid rate again in June, according to the JPMorgan Global PMI™ (compiled by IHS Markit). Although the rate of growth slowed slightly, the improvement was still among the strongest recorded over the past 15 years. The latest expansion took the recent run of growth into its twelfth consecutive month.