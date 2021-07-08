Ikemen Jiro and Duke Hudson set to kick off NXT Breakout Tournament
A major opportunity is there for the taking as Ikemen Jiro meets Duke Hudson in the opening match of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. Eight competitors will vie to be the last man standing, but only Jiro or Hudson will be able to send a massive message with an opening win to the competition. The full field was announced at NXT Great American Bash and also includes Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, Trey Baxter, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy and Odyssey Jones.www.wwe.com
