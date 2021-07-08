Hale to battle Briggs, Jones to tangle with Waller on 205 Live
On a must-see edition of 205 Live, the WWE Universe will be treated to something of a first look at the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament, as the two largest Superstars in the field -- the 6'8" Josh Briggs and the 405-pounder Odyssey Jones -- have each requested matches. They'll get their wish when Briggs tangles with Asher Hale while Jones battles Grayson Waller, as the purple brand forgoes its typical 205-pound weight limit just four days before the tournament begins on Tuesday's edition of NXT.www.wwe.com
Comments / 0