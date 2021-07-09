Cancel
Hardin County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 07:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR Southeastern Hardin County in western Tennessee At 739 AM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing winds in excess of 40 mph was located near Olive Hill, or 8 miles east of Savannah, moving east at 30 mph. People in southeastern Hardin County should monitor this storm closely.

Hardin County, TN
Tennessee State
Savannah, TN
