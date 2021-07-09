‘Black Widow’ debuts: The cast talks about the “raw” fights, Natasha’s sacrifice, and more

(This article contains spoilers for the literal ending of “Black Widow.” So if you don’t want to know about the end of the movie, then you should not read this article) At long last, Natasha Romanoff has gotten her own movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters and on Disney+, after more than a decade of playing the sidekick. Scarlett Johansson has played a significant role (not cameos) in eight MCU movies, including “Black Widow,” which is a mark that only Robert Downey Jr. can match — and he had the advantage of having three “Iron Man” movies to headline.