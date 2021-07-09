Cancel
Walla Walla, WA

Notice of finding

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 10 days ago

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural. requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Walla Walla Housing Authority. On or about at least one day after the end of the comment period the City of Walla Walla will Authorize the Walla Walla Housing Authority to submit a request to the HUD administering agency for the release of Housing Choice Voucher program funds under Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as Rosehaven Cottages for the purpose of upgrade signage, landscaping and lighting; in the common areas upgrade finishes; on the exterior new roofs, garage doors, lighting, paint; interior work to include paint, flooring, closet doors, appliances, lighting, tub surrounds, toilets, bathroom vanities, washers and dryers; upgrade heaters, water heaters, new AC, ventilation in kitchen and bathrooms, estimated funding of $5,009,476 for rehabilitation work and rent subsidy over 20 years at 1423, 1419, 1415, 1411, 1407, 1403, 1410, 1414, 1418, 1422 Drumheller, and 306, 312, 311 Rosehaven, Walla Walla, WA.

www.union-bulletin.com

