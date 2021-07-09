Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Friday roundup: Raleigh to pay Hurricanes $81m to stay put, Calgary arena blows budget, plus sports owners’ 70-year-old tax dodge

By Neil deMause
fieldofschemes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, all! I’ll be traveling next week to one of the parts of the globe where things happen a bit later in the day (because of time zones, not because everyone sleeps in — but wouldn’t that be a great place?), so anticipate posts to be a bit tardier and possibly more sporadic. I’ll be back in plenty of time for that big Oakland A’s stadium hearing on the 20th, though, so expect a report on that one bright and early. (Unless you live in, say, Europe, in which case you’re already taking an afternoon siesta by the time FoS wakes up, lucky you.)

www.fieldofschemes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Bill Veeck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calgary#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Raleigh#Oakland A#Centennial Authority#Cbc#The Calgary Council#Propublica#Indians#Sports Illustrated#Field Of Schemes#Milwaukee Brewers#Seattle Pilots#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Taxation
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
News Break
Hockey
Related
Raleigh, NCYardbarker

Hurricanes’ Arena Deal Shows They Are Home-Sweet-Home

After fending off rumors of relocation for quite some time now, the Carolina Hurricanes have made a very clear statement on their commitment to playing in Raleigh. On July 8, the organization signed an extension of their lease on PNC Arena. As reported by The News & Observer’s Chip Alexander, the deal extends through the 2028-29 season and adds five years to the current deal, which expires in 2024. (from ‘No plans to move for the Hurricanes. PNC Arena finalizes lease extension,’ News & Observer, 07/08/2021) General manager Don Waddell said he is proud to call the Raleigh area home for this franchise and believes it is a perfect location for the Hurricanes to play.
NHLnewstalkflorida.com

Calgary Politicians Looking For More Money For A Hockey Arena

The NHL Flames ownership hoped to open the arena by 2024. It’s back to the smokeless back rooms as Calgary elected officials and the owners of the National Hockey League’s Calgary Flames franchise try to figure out how to pay for the construction costs of a new arena. The construction was scheduled to start in August with a 2024 completion date. That is all up in the air because of what is called budgetary issues. In 2019, the city and the team owners agreed to a plan that would split the cost of the projected $550 million Canadian cost of the building. More money is needed for the project and someone is going to have to pick up the tab. Earlier this year, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation put out a statement saying “there is a difference in the current budget estimate and the program requirements for the facility.” Flames’ owners were pushing city elected officials to fund a building for years. Flames’ ownership wants a revenue generating arena but needed to get some public loonies from the city to subsidize the building’s project cost. The team continues to use the city owned Saddledome which opened in 1983 and lacks all of the revenue producing gadgets newer buildings offer.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Named Sports Philanthropist Of The Year

Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank was honored during the seventh annual Sports Humanitarian Awards Monday night in New York City. The 90-minute televised special is "a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams, and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world."
MLBThe Post and Courier

Sports Roundup for July 9

7 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1. 9 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1. Cycling. 6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, NBCSN. Golf. 7:30 a.m....
MLBfieldofschemes.com

Manfred to Oakland: Send currency, or I shall subject this team to capital punishment or the like

Rob Manfred may be the most tone deaf of sports commissioners, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know what his job is. It’s to help the 30 team owners who employ him make money, and sometimes that means speaking up to support their demands for stadium cash, and speaking up usually means in words, and even sentences. So with Oakland A’s owner John Fisher coming down to the wire with next week’s Oakland city council meeting to discuss his $855 million stadium subsidy demand, and with the nation’s media assembled for last night’s All-Star Game, Manfred opened his mouth and these words poured out:
NFLnewscenter1.tv

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Yankees will play tonight after a game scheduled for Thursday was postponed following positive coronavirus tests by three New York pitchers. Jonathan Loaisiga (loh-AY’-see-gah), Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta have all been added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Yankees....
Sportsncsu.edu

Nathan Goldman on Sports Team Owners Utilizing Tax Write-Offs

Nathan Goldman, assistant professor of accounting, breaks down the temporary tax write-offs sport team owners are using, including Carolina Pathers owner, David Tepper. “That means for the next 15 years, the Tepper family is getting this large tax deduction which they can use to offset the income they’re getting from other sources,” said Goldman. “These people are not tax criminals, they are following the tax rules and they just happen to be in an industry where the rules are behind the reality.”
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Ranking All 32 NHL General Managers

With the NHL about to expand to 32 teams, we will see where the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kyle Dubas fit by ranking every general manager in the league. The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a number of moves with Kyle Dubas at the helm. Some of those have worked out very well while others are less desirable. The same can be said for all general managers in the league but it’s their goal to have more more positives than negatives and ultimately win the Stanley Cup.
MLBESPN

Toronto Blue Jays get OK to play home games in Canada starting July 30

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays "are finally coming home" after getting approval from the Canadian government on Friday for an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada later this month. The Blue Jays asked the federal government to allow them to play at Rogers...
MLBBleacher Report

Blue Jays Receive Exemption, Will Resume Games in Toronto July 30

For the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to play baseball games in their home stadium. The Blue Jays announced on Friday their return to the Rogers Centre will begin on July 30 against the Kansas City Royals. Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the...
MLBBuffalo News

Blue Jays get the OK to go home, will end run in Buffalo on Wednesday

The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the OK to come home by the Canadian federal government. And that means Major League Baseball's two-season run in Buffalo will end Wednesday night. The Blue Jays got their long-awaited approval to return to Rogers Centre early Friday night, the team confirmed in...
MLBcleveland.com

Will MLB ban infield shifts and eliminate seven-inning doubleheaders?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball is strongly considering taking action that could limit infield shifting for defenses beginning in the 2022 season. We asked Subtext subscribers their thoughts on the shift this week, and Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga share some of the responses on Friday’s podcast.
Raleigh, NCThe Hockey Writers

Hurricanes’ Arena Deal Shows They Are Home-Sweet-Home

After fending off rumors of relocation for quite some time now, the Carolina Hurricanes have made a very clear statement on their commitment to playing in Raleigh. On July 8, the organization signed an extension of their lease on PNC Arena. As reported by The News & Observer’s Chip Alexander, the deal extends through the 2028-29 season and adds five years to the current deal, which expires in 2024. (from ‘No plans to move for the Hurricanes. PNC Arena finalizes lease extension,’ News & Observer, 07/08/2021) General manager Don Waddell said he is proud to call the Raleigh area home for this franchise and believes it is a perfect location for the Hurricanes to play.
UEFAThe Post and Courier

Sports Roundup for July 11

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, NBCSN. 6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles, NBCSN. Golf. 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy