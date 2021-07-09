Cancel
Trucker's estate sues after fatal wreck, says she wasn't properly trained

By Christina Heath
legalnewsline.com
 10 days ago

WALDRON, Ark. (Legal Newsline) -- An Arkansas woman's estate is suing a trucking company and many other defendants for her death after a traffic accident. Dawn Boyd, the special administrator of the estate of Taylor Tharp, filed a complaint on June 16 in the Circuit Court of Scott County against Kenworth Truck Company, PACCAR Leasing Company, PACCAR Machinery Company, Arkansas Kenworth Inc., Ozark Kenworth, Inc., Texas Kenworth Co., Specialty Bristow Sales, Murphy-Hoffman Company, Western Arkansas Consulting and Health Care Education Services and Vincent Trotter for products liability, negligence and breach of implied warranty.

