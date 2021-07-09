Trucker's estate sues after fatal wreck, says she wasn't properly trained

SEBRING — A single vehicle wreck led to the death of an unknown driver early Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol did not provide many details as they were working on identifying the driver. While FHP preliminary reports do not give the names of those involved in crashes or even the make and models of the vehicles, they generally state the gender, age and city the motorist is from. At the time Monday’s crash report was written, the next of kin was not notified.