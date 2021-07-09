Whitlow’s Will Likely Become a Five Guys. It’s Just the Latest Anticlimactic Restaurant Takeover Around DC.
Clarendon’s boozy staple Whitlow’s on Wilson just closed last month, but there’s already a likely tenant in line to take over part of the space. ARLNow reports that permits posted in the windows list burger chain Five Guys as the incoming project name. The arrival of a chain restaurant—even a locally-founded one—feels like a deflating bookend to the building’s beer-soaked legacy.www.washingtonian.com
