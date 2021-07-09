Whitlow’s Will Likely Become a Five Guys. It’s Just the Latest Anticlimactic Restaurant Takeover Around DC.

More than 15 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies weren’t sold during the pandemic, and you can get your hands on some Thursday, July 15 at The Yards’ Cookie Jamboree. A $20 ticket gets you a box of cookies, a free drink or ice cream, and access to all the day’s nostalgic activities, like a relay race. Make sure to check out what Yards restaurants are coming up with for the cookie-themed cocktail competition. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Girl Scout Nation’s Capital. The jamboree is from 5 to 9 PM at Yards Park (355 Water St., SE).