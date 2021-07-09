Cancel
Cancer

Carbogen and Nicotinamide With Radiation Feasible for Bladder Cancer

 11 days ago

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The use of concurrent carbogen and nicotinamide (CON) with radiation therapy is feasible for patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in the Australian setting, according to a study published online June 30 in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology. Noting...

#Bladder Cancer#Bowel Cancer#Radiation Therapy#Healthday News#Mibc#Australian#Gosford Hospital#Con
