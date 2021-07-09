Cancel
Public Safety

White man sentenced in attack on Black teen at Michigan park

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a southeastern Michigan park. A judge in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Thursday also ordered Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, to serve three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in March to a federal hate crime after he was accused of striking Devin Freelon Jr., 18, on June 6, 2020.

