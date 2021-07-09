White man sentenced in attack on Black teen at Michigan park

Human skin melts at 162F (72C). Fifty degrees more and the blood boils. Within a matter of minutes after the crowd that lynched him put Will Brown into the raging bonfire at the intersection of 17th and Dodge streets in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, his bullet-riddled, mutilated body was destroyed. It was 28 September 1919, and the 41-year-old laborer had been pulled out of the Douglas county courthouse building four blocks away after a mob estimated to be between 5,000 and 20,000 white locals laid siege to it. Over two days one of the final, most dramatic occurrences of the fateful 1919 Red Summer unfolded in Omaha because a 19-year-old white woman cried rape at the hands of a Black man.