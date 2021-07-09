Cancel
Fairfield County, CT

Fairfield County Man, Brother Cited For Saving Man, Dog From Freezing Water

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
Jonathan Goldfarb of Fairfield and Matthew Goldfarb Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

Two brothers, one a Fairfield County resident, have been awarded the prestigious Carnegie Hero Medal for their brave actions of saving a man and his dog who had fallen through the ice on an area lake.

The brothers, Fairfield resident Jonathan Goldfarb, and his brother Matthew Goldfarb, of Howell, New Jersey, were honored during a ceremony at the Fairfield Police Department on Wednesday, July 7.

The rescue took place on Tuesday, Dec. 22 around 4:05 p.m., when the Fairfield Police Department received a 911 call reported a man and his dog in the water in Lake Mohegan, Sergeant Michael Stahl said.

In open water, about 100 feet from shore, the 24-year-old man and his dog struggled to stay above the water.

The man had been walking his dog with his girlfriend when the dog ran onto the ice and fell into the water, Stahl said.

The man then ran into the lake in an attempt to rescue the dog.

The man swam into deep water and became submerged multiple times and was having difficulty getting back to shore due to the extremely cold temperature of the water.

The man's girlfriend began to yell for help and entered the water in an attempt to assist the man.

Jonathan Goldfarb, a physical therapist, and Matthew Goldfarb, a teacher were walking with family in the area and heard the cries for help.

They ran to the area and found the man in distress in the water.

"Jonathan and Matthew both entered the water without hesitation, knowing their own safety and lives were at risk," Stahl said.

The two men grasped the man and his dog and were able to pull them to safety onto dry land.

The man was reported to have been in the freezing water, submerged at times, for approximately 10 minutes. The brothers were in the water for approximately four minutes.

Fairfield Police and Fire Department personnel responded and found the man exhibiting signs of severe hypothermia.

He was transported to an area hospital and recovered. The Goldfarb brothers were also treated at an area hospital and recovered.

“The actions of both Jonathan and Matthew Goldfarb represent an outstanding act of heroism," said Police Chief Robert Kalamaras.

Kalamaras said the department nominated the brothers for the medal for "risking their own lives," to save others.

"The Fairfield Police Department congratulates Jonathan and Matthew Goldfarb and extends its thanks and appreciation for their heroism.”

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

