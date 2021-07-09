Cancel
‘An Arm and a Leg’: Tips for Fighting Medical Bills from ProPublica’s Marshall Allen

physiciansweekly.com
 11 days ago

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen. Veteran health journalist Marshall Allen has been exposing health care grifters for years. Now, he’s written a book about how to fight them. Host Dan Weissmann spoke with Allen about some of the best tips from “Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win.”

www.physiciansweekly.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propublica#Propublica#Medicare#Itunes#Pocket Casts#Spotify#Khn#Policy Analysis#Kff
