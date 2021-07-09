Cancel
Health

Factors ID’d for Radiologist Performance in Screening Mammography

 11 days ago

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Radiologist characteristics predict performance in screening mammography, according to a study published online June 22 in Radiology. Cindy S. Lee, M.D., from New York University in New York City, and colleagues assessed radiologist characteristics impacting screening mammography interpretation performance using the National Mammography...

