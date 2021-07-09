Use of Self-Applied TENS Device at Home Can Relieve Migraine Pain

Cancel
THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A portable, disposable, and home self-applied transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device is effective for reducing pain among patients with migraine, according to a study published online May 20 in PAIN Practice. Flávia S. Domingues, from Sao Paulo State University in Botucatu, Brazil,...

