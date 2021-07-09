Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How the New York City Steam System Works

By Michelle Young
untappedcities.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur latest Untapped New York podcast episode is out, all about how the New York City steam system works. Have you ever wondered about those orange and white smokestacks you see in the middle of New York’s streets with steam flowing out of them? To find out more, we’ve gone straight to the source by interviewing Frank Cuomo, the general manager for steam operations at Con Edison. We also spoke with Mark Reigelman, an artist who used the steam system for one of our favorite guerrilla art installations ever.

untappedcities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Lockport, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Steaming#The Empire State Building#The United Nations#Romans#American#World Trade Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday. Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy