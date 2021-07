Please join Shannon Meade, Vice President of Public Policy and Legal Advocacy, as she hosts a webinar with special guest Sharon Rennert, Senior Attorney, Office of Legal Counsel at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), to address some of the biggest issues facing employers and employees as workplaces reopen. These include reviewing permissible disability-related inquiries and medical examinations used to ensure that those with COVID-19, or exposure to a person with COVID-19, are not in the workplace. Also discussed will be confidentiality requirements and a range of reasonable accommodation issues involving employees with different disabilities, as well as individuals requiring religious accommodation. The program will review the current EEOC guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations as well.