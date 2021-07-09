California, Nevada rocked by magnitude 6 earthquake

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked the California and Nevada border on Thursday.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked the California and Nevada border on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 3:49 p.m. local time and was followed by dozens of aftershocks, the USGS told The Associated Press. The epicenter was pinpointed to Antelope Valley, Calif.

Some rock slides were reported along US 395, but no injuries were reported.

“People in the area should expect aftershocks for days following an earthquake of this size,” said Jason Ballman of the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California.

