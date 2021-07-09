Nevada DETR says delay in payments was third-party vendor error, not holiday related

At the beginning of this month, the legislative unit of California had already approved a bill for further stimulus check payment. The next round of stimulus payments would have a sum value of $600 and will be sent to those who have an annual payment of less than $75,000. Most of the families which are undocumented along with those with children would receive a further sum of $500. Interestingly, those who have already received a stimulus payment wouldn’t be receiving another one. After the law came into being, most of the legislators along with the governor have been relatively silent about when the stimulus payments would be made.