Nevada DETR says delay in payments was third-party vendor error, not holiday related
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it is working to correct an issue of delayed payments this week. On Thursday morning, Nevada DETR said that a delay in payments that claimants are experiencing is due to the federal banking holiday earlier this week. Later Thursday afternoon, DETR officials said it wasn't actually the holiday that was the issue, but that payments just weren't processed.www.fox5vegas.com
