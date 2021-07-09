Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada DETR says delay in payments was third-party vendor error, not holiday related

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it is working to correct an issue of delayed payments this week. On Thursday morning, Nevada DETR said that a delay in payments that claimants are experiencing is due to the federal banking holiday earlier this week. Later Thursday afternoon, DETR officials said it wasn't actually the holiday that was the issue, but that payments just weren't processed.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Nevada hospitality jobs drive increased employment in June

In a strong sign for the Las Vegas area, job growth in leisure and hospitality doubled in June compared to the previous month. Dave Schmidt, chief economist for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said the food service sector is now nearly fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels with more than 131,000 workers. Food service and drinking places added 6,600 jobs since May.
California Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Delay Reason For $600 California Payments

At the beginning of this month, the legislative unit of California had already approved a bill for further stimulus check payment. The next round of stimulus payments would have a sum value of $600 and will be sent to those who have an annual payment of less than $75,000. Most of the families which are undocumented along with those with children would receive a further sum of $500. Interestingly, those who have already received a stimulus payment wouldn’t be receiving another one. After the law came into being, most of the legislators along with the governor have been relatively silent about when the stimulus payments would be made.
Public Healthkiwaradio.com

End Is Near For Many Pandemic-Related License Renewal Delays

Statewide Iowa — The governor’s latest public health emergency proclamation makes clear the end is near on most pandemic-related regulatory relief. Last year, Governor Kim Reynolds temporarily suspended many of the deadlines for renewing state licenses and many of those suspensions already have ended. Her latest public health proclamation says Iowans should not expect the few that remain to last beyond July 25. It means no more delays in license renewals for restaurants and bars, pesticide applicators and temporary teachers.
Technologymartechseries.com

Semafone Launches SecureWeb+ to Simplify and Secure Payments on Third-Party Websites

Semafone®, the leading provider of data security and compliance solutions for call and contact centers, today announced the launch of Semafone SecureWeb+™ which enables outsourced contact centers, in-house customer support, and merchants to make payments on behalf of others via third-party websites. With the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+ customer service professionals are able to take secure, simplified Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant transactions across different web applications.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

IRS to send another 4 million tax refunds to people who overpaid on unemployment

The U.S. is delivering another batch of tax refunds to Americans who received unemployment insurance benefits last year and may have overpaid taxes on them. The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday it will send 4 million tax refunds the week of July 14, with direct deposits landing in people's accounts that day and the agency mailing paper checks on Friday.
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley: Third-Party Vendor Breach Led to Theft of Customer Data

A breach at a third-party contractor has led to the theft of personal information about some of Morgan Stanley’s clients, according to news reports. The breach occurred at Guidehouse, which Morgan Stanley uses to locate current addresses for clients in its stock-plan business whose accounts have gone dormant, with their assets at risk of being turned over to the state, Bloomberg reports, citing a notice on Thursday from Morgan Stanley. Customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and company names were among the information exposed, but passwords for the accounts were not, the company said, according to the news service.
EconomyForbes

States Ending $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Late Invoices Challenge Vendors, But Governments Aim To Speed Payments

Late payments continue to present a challenge for companies (particularly small businesses) around the world, but this week’s B2B Data Digest shows that the public and private sectors are taking novel approaches to tackle this widespread problem. With suppliers worried about the financial risk that late payments pose, governments are implementing regulations to ensure prompt payments as software companies are building software to help firms chase invoices.

Comments / 1

Community Policy