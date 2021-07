If firing up the grill this holiday weekend is a major component of your Fourth of July plans, you're not alone. According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, 61 percent of people living in the U.S. are planning to celebrate the holiday with a barbecue, cookout, or picnic this year. While fireworks may seem like the most obvious threat associated with the holiday celebrations, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says there's a mistake approximately 85 percent of U.S. residents are likely to make this weekend—and doing so could put your safety in jeopardy. Read on to find out if you're making this critical error, and what you can do to keep yourself safe.