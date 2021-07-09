Here are some of the new features coming to iOS 15

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple in June announced some big changes to its FaceTime video chat app, including the ability to use FaceTime on an Android or Windows device. Upgrades arrived with iOS 15's public beta and will be widely released this fall, when the iPhone 13 is also expected to make an appearance. (You can download iOS 15's public beta right now, but you may want to wait.) One of FaceTime's buzziest features, SharePlay, lets iPhone users host virtual watch parties, share their screens and more -- all within a FaceTime video call. And while the vaccine rollout means more people are venturing out for in-person dates, the new watch party feature is a great option if you're still uncomfortable with crowds or live far from your date.