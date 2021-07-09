Form 8-K Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. For: Jul 09

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Statements contained in this presentation and oral statements made regarding the subject of this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business plans and objectives, including future plans or expectations for our product candidates, clinical trials of our product candidates, and expectations regarding our uses and sufficiency of capital; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “could,” “continue” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: uncertainties regarding the success, cost, and timing of the our product candidate development activities and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the potential impact to our clinical trials and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the results of other future clinical trials; potential regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; uncertainties inherent in estimating future expenses, capital requirements and other financial results; risks with respect to our ability to fund our operations on a continuing basis; as well as the other risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. This presentation includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties as well as our own estimates of potential market opportunities. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. We believe that these third-party sources and estimates are reliable but have not independently verified them. Our estimates of the potential market opportunities for our product candidates include several key assumptions based on our industry knowledge, industry publications, third-party research and other surveys, which may be based on a small sample size and may fail to accurately reflect market opportunities. While we believe that our internal assumptions are reasonable, no independent source has verified such assumptions. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by third parties and by us. Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer.

