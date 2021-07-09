Cancel
BDL to supply additional Akash SAMs to Indian Air Force

Janes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian state-owned company Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) announced on 8 July that it has secured a INR4.99 billion (USD67 million) contract for the production and supply of additional locally developed Akash medium-range, surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The deal was announced by Siddharth Mishra, the company's...

www.janes.com

