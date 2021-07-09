Re: Here's good one, very all anti racist...

If the United States is ever to become a beacon of true racial equality, it will take a village—and a revolution—to get there. That means White people will need to do more than simply not be racist. To be true allies, they need to be anti-racist and fight alongside communities of color to make a difference. When we think of “anti,” we tend to think of something that’s negative, but being anti-racist is the most positive and effective thing a White person can do in the slow march toward social justice. The first step is to unpack the concept of anti-racism by exploring its meaning and goals. You can also expand your knowledge by reading some powerful quotes and books about racism in America, support Black-owned businesses, and maybe even make a Black Lives Matters donation. There really is no wrong way to go about it. You just need to start somewhere.
