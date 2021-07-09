Re: Here's good one, very all anti racist...

Ben Shapiro is wrong once more! The flag is not the issue because the flag is a proxy for the behavior of the United States. To those we helped in WWI and WWII it is a symbol of the aid and men sent and sacrificed by the United States to defeat the Axis powers. And to the Cubans it is a symbol of hope of ending their current situation, but it is also a proxy of death and woe to native Americans and former slaves and recently abandoned Kurds, the Japanese interred in WWII. Clearly there are many more items on both sides of the ledger. I know of no equation that allow for the balancing of the good or evil done under the auspices of “the flag.” On balance we are surely strongly net positive. But to suggest that one give one side of these discussion the “flag” moniker and not the other is ludicrous and is an attempt to shamefully rewrite reality. A pretty common activity these days.