Altria Group (MO) To Sell Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for $1.2B

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announced that its subsidiary, UST LLC, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates (Ste. Michelle) business to Sycamore Partners Management, L.P., a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments (Sycamore Partners), in an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of approximately $1.2 billion and the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities (Transaction). Altria's net cash proceeds will be subject to customary net working capital and other adjustments at closing.

www.streetinsider.com

