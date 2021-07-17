Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cryptocurrency firm Bullish to go public in $9 billion SPAC deal

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency company Bullish announced on Friday it had agreed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a $9 billion deal. Bullish, a unit of blockchain software company Block.one, plans to launch a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Alan Howard
Person
Richard Li
Person
Brendan Blumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Cryptocurrency#Hedge Fund#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Far Peak Acquisition#Block One#Founders Fund#British#German#Apeiron Investment Group#Galaxy Digital#Japanese#Nomura#Far Peak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Robinhood IPO Seeks $2.2 Billion, Fueled By New Generation Of Investors

Stock-market trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD) plans to raise $2.2 billion with an initial public offering that would place a valuation of about $35 billion on the company. The Robinhood IPO could launch by the end of next week. The company plans to sell 55 million shares in a range...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Is It Smart To Buy DOGE Now?

Dogecoin whipsawed over the weekend, with the meme cryptocurrency meeting resistance at $0.20 and failing to stay above that. Why is DOGE still dropping? Is it smart to buy the cryptocurrency now at its low?. Article continues below advertisement. Dogecoin is almost 75 percent below its 52-week high, while Bitcoin...
Economywealthmanagement.com

Ackman Abandons Universal Music SPAC Deal After SEC Backlash

Bill Ackman will buy a stake in Universal Music Group with his hedge fund rather than his blank-check company after opposition from investors and U.S. regulators. Ackman’s special purpose acquisition company will withdraw its offer for a 10% stake, he said in a letter on Monday. His hedge fund will assume the share purchase agreement, and buy 5% to 10% of the music label, UMG’s owner Vivendi SE said in a separate statement.
StocksEntrepreneur

Robinhood Targets $35 Billion IPO

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The stock trading app announced plans to raise as much as $2.3 billion when it goes public, reports CNN. According to an amended prospectus, the stock could sell between $38 and $42 per share, giving the company an estimated market value range of $27 to $35 billion. That would make Robinhood more valuable than most of the companies in the S&P 500.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Bill Ackman's SPAC walks away from Universal Music Group deal

Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH), the record-breaking SPAC formed by Bill Ackman, walked away from its agreement to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group from Vivendi at a $40 billion enterprise value. Why it's the BFD: Ackman was too clever by half, raising the hackles of both regulators and...
StocksFinancial Times

Robinhood seeks valuation of up to $35bn in IPO

Online brokerage Robinhood is seeking a valuation of up to $35bn in its initial public offering, one of the most hotly anticipated stock listings of the year. Robinhood is offering about 55m shares of its class A common stock at between $38 and $42 as it seeks to raise more than $2.3bn, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The founders and chief financial officer are offering about 2.6m of the shares.
Businessjust-food.com

Dole outlines IPO proceeds target

The newly-formed Dole plc has released the terms of its planned IPO, with the US fresh-produce major looking to raise almost US$600m. Created earlier this year after the merger between Dole Food Co. and Ireland’s Total Produce was finalised, the company said today (19 July) it plans to offer 26 million shares at a price range of $20 to $23 each.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Robinhood Aims For $35 Bn Valuation When It Goes Public

The fast-growing online investment platform Robinhood aims for a valuation of as much as $35 billion when it goes public, the company said Monday in a securities filing. Robinhood, which has grown quickly during the coronavirus pandemic, anticipates offering shares at between $38 and $42 apiece, making its initial public offering worth as much as $2.3 billion.
Stockscheddar.com

Robinhood Sees Valuation of Up to $35 Billion as Public Company

Online brokerage Robinhood is looking for a market valuation of up to $35 billion. The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it would like to sell about 55 million shares in an initial public offering in a range of $38 to $42 per share. It could raise approximately $2.3 billion if shares are sold at the high end of the range.
BusinessFootwear News

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Expected to Go Public Through SPAC Deal

The Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by investment subsidiaries of Investindustrial VII L.P., said on Monday that they entered into a definitive business agreement that is expected to make Zegna a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange later this year.
BusinessCNN

Robinhood aims for $35 billion price tag in blockbuster IPO

New York (CNN Business) — Robinhood could soon be worth $35 billion. The booming yet controversial trading app said Monday it plans to raise up to $2.3 billion in an initial public offering. Robinhood, which plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HOOD," anticipates selling shares for...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing Of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Overland Park, Kansas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "TRTL.U" beginning July 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "TRTL" and "TRTL WS," respectively.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.
Menlo Park, CAFOXBusiness

Robinhood initial public offering targets $35B valuation

Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking a valuation of up to $35 billion as it prepares for one of the most-anticipated initial public offerings of the year. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based trading app developer plans to sell up to 55 million shares at a price between $38 and $42 apiece. The IPO would raise about $2.3 billion at the high end of the range.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Could Be Worth $2.5 Billion After IPO

Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev will have a paper fortune of over $2.5 billion when the company starts trading, according to an SEC filing. Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev will have a paper fortune of over $2.5 billion when the company starts trading, according to an SEC filing. But his real payday will be in the years after, when he could earn another $4.7 billion in stock compensation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy