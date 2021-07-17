Cryptocurrency firm Bullish to go public in $9 billion SPAC deal

Overland Park, Kansas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "TRTL.U" beginning July 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "TRTL" and "TRTL WS," respectively.