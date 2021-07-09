Brooge Energy (BROG) Announces Signing of Agreement with Oil Trader for One of the First Refineries in the Region to Produce IMO Compliant Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brooge Energy Ltd. ("Brooge Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (the "UAE"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE ("BPGIC"), has signed a Refinery Agreement with an oil trading company for a 25,000 barrel per day ("bpd") modular refinery.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0