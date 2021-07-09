Brooge Energy (BROG) Announces Signing of Agreement with Oil Trader for One of the First Refineries in the Region to Produce IMO Compliant Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil

Jul. 18—Energy and retailing company Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) has not succeeded in selling its oil refinery. The company's board of directors has instructed its management to prepare a plan for spinning off the Ashdod oil refinery from the company, through distribution of a dividend in kind or some similar device, in order to turn the oil refinery into an independent, completely separate company. "This will enable the company to focus on growth in its other core areas of business, in accordance with the strategic plan set out by the board of directors in may this year, such as in retailing and real estate," Paz's announcement said.