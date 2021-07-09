Cancel
Energy Industry

Brooge Energy (BROG) Announces Signing of Agreement with Oil Trader for One of the First Refineries in the Region to Produce IMO Compliant Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brooge Energy Ltd. ("Brooge Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (the "UAE"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE ("BPGIC"), has signed a Refinery Agreement with an oil trading company for a 25,000 barrel per day ("bpd") modular refinery.

Benzinga

Want to Buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Stock? See This First.

When you are searching for a new stock to buy and/or try, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) could prove to be profitable. CLNE is currently in recovery after a big selloff, as reported by Benzinga News. However, it should rise once again. Buying into the stock at a lower price can help you secure profits in the future because clean energy will remain popular as the Green New Deal stays in the news.
Trafficspglobal.com

US Southwest spot gas prices rise on heightened power supply concerns

Cash prices for US Southwest delivery locations surged in July 19 trading, driven higher by ongoing uncertainty over wildfire impacts on power imports. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Spot Kern River delivered, El Paso South Mainline and SoCal Gas – all pricing locations for gas...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Oil Sector Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Total, Chevron, Statoil

The Latest Released Oil Sector market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Oil Sector market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Oil Sector market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, Nexen Inc, Shell, Hardy Oil and Gas Plc, Statoil, Total, Chevron, Addax Petroleum Read more:, Exxon Mobil & Petrobras.
Energy Industrymilwaukeesun.com

Top oil producers expected to agree on output boost

The world's leading oil producers meet later on Sunday, with observers expecting an agreement to modestly boost output from August, after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal earlier this month. Days of negotiations of the OPEC+ grouping to continue to further ease production cuts ended without agreement on July...
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Paz mulls spinning off Ashdod oil refinery

Jul. 18—Energy and retailing company Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) has not succeeded in selling its oil refinery. The company's board of directors has instructed its management to prepare a plan for spinning off the Ashdod oil refinery from the company, through distribution of a dividend in kind or some similar device, in order to turn the oil refinery into an independent, completely separate company. "This will enable the company to focus on growth in its other core areas of business, in accordance with the strategic plan set out by the board of directors in may this year, such as in retailing and real estate," Paz's announcement said.
Energy IndustryBBC

Oil producing nations agree deal to control prices

Oil producing nations have agreed to increase their output, with the aim of reducing prices and easing pressure on the world economy. The Opec cartel and partners such as Russia will boost supply from August after prices climbed to two-and-half-year highs during the pandemic. The move should have an impact...
Energy Industryomahanews.net

Iraq hails OPEC+ agreement to boost oil production

BAGHDAD, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Iraq hailed on Sunday the agreement reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries, known as OPEC+, to boost oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). "The minister of oil praised the cooperation and commitment of OPEC+. This confirms...
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Decline Sharply Again, Settle At One-month Low

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday, sending the most active crude futures contracts to their lowest close in nearly a month, amid rising concerns about outlook for energy demand and likely excess supply in the market. Worries about demand have resurfaced due to the spread of the Delta variant...
New York City, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Cricket Valley Energy Center and GE Sign Agreement to Help Reduce Carbon Emissions in New York with Green Hydrogen-Fueled Power Plant

Cricket Valley Energy Center and GE Sign Agreement to Help Reduce Carbon Emissions in New York with Green Hydrogen-Fueled Power Plant. Agreement will launch H2 Roadmap project aiming to convert upstate New York natural gas plant to. zero carbon emission green hydrogen. Dover Plains, NEW YORK, July 15, 2021—GE (NYSE:...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Falter with USA Fuel Build

(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled as a build in U.S. fuel inventories and a potential OPEC+ agreement to increase supply cooled a buying spree that had pushed the market above $75. Futures in New York fell 2.8%, the most since May. Both gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Bass Oil signs deal with Cooper Energy

Sydney-listed Bass Oil has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow Australian explorer Cooper Energy’s interest in three non-operated Cooper basin assets. Sydney-listed Bass Oil has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow Australian explorer Cooper Energy’s interest in three non-operated Cooper basin assets for A$650,000 ($487,451), it said on July 12. The deal also includes a 30% interest in the producing Worrior oil field.
StocksForbes

Stocks This Week: Buy Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) And Marathon Oil

The S&P is likely to rally into the 17th. On that date, the end-of-month (EOM) period of strength expires. It will also be the end of the bullish July OPEX week. Remain long the S&P into Friday. Cycle support dissipates after that date. Rein in leveraged long positions late in the week. July OPEX week from 1985 is depicted below.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Brooge Energy leases Fujairah refinery project to Blue Ocean

Brooge Energy Ltd. has signed an agreement to sublease land to Blue Ocean Energy FZE, on which it will construct a 25,000 b/d modular refinery, according to regulatory filings. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The deal between the companies was disclosed on the...
Energy Industrystjohnsource.com

Refinery Woes Impact Limetree Oil Storage

Limetree Bay Refining’s money woes and closure appear to have impacted the affiliated oil storage facility too, leading Moody’s Investor Service to downgrade half a billion dollars in debt held by the oil storage entity. The former Hovensa refinery ceased operation in 2012. In 2016, ArcLight Capital Partner’s subsidiary Limetree...

