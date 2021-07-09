Cancel
Bullish to Go Public Via Merger with Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC)

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Bullish, a technology company focused on developing financial services for the digital assets sector, announced it intends to go public ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Home Insurance Company Kin to Go Public Via SPAC Merger

Direct-to-consumer home insurance technology company Kin Insurance is going public through a reverse merger with Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The agreement values Kin Insurance at roughly $1.03 billion. Kin's technology-first approach enables customers to insure homes online within minutes. Direct-to-consumer home insurance technology company Kin Insurance is going public through a...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ermenegildo Zegna Group to Become Publicly Traded Company Listed on NYSE by Combining With Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (IIAC)

Ermenegildo Zegna Group (“Zegna”, “the Group”, or “the Company”), a world-renowned Italian luxury house, and Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (“IIAC”), a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businesspulse2.com

Celularity Closes Merger With GX Acquisition (GXGX)

Celularity announced it closed a merger with GX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GXGX) and provided a corporate update. These are the details. Celularity — a clinical-stage cellular medicine company developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta — announced it closed a merger with GX Acquisition Corp. and provided a corporate update. And the proceeds from the transaction totaled about $138 million, which included funds held in GXGX’s trust account and a concurrent private placement investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by existing Celularity shareholders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) to Raise $192 Million in IPO

CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) expects to raise $192 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,000,000 shares at $26.00-$29.00 per share. In the last twelve months, CS Disco, Inc. generated $73.9 million in revenue and had a net...
Businessbuildingindiana.com

Greenlight Guru Secures $120+ Million Investment

Greenlight Guru, pioneer of the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP), has received an investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Over the past year, medical device companies were forced to adapt to many changes, including a tsunami of global...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (TWCBU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TWCBU), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businesstctmagazine.com

Fathom to go public on New York Stock Exchange through SPAC merger

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation has announced it will list on the New York Stock Exchange subsequent to a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp. The advanced manufacturing firm expects to list on the New York Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ticker symbol...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Analyst Sees 90% Upside in Commercial EV Manufacturer Xos, Inc., Going Public Via SPAC (NGAC)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DA Davidson launched coverage on Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, through merger partner and SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC). Analyst Michael Shlisky gave NGAC a Buy rating and $19 price target. Xos and NextGen announced their business combination agreement in February. The agreement will result in Xos becoming a publicly-traded company. The Combined company will trade under the symbol 'XOS'.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HeartFlow Announces Merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. II (LGV)

HeartFlow Holding, Inc. ("HeartFlow", or the "Company"), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (CLAQU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessmassdevice.com

HeartFlow to go public in $2.8B SPAC merger

Today said that it will go public by merging with a SPAC called Longview Acquisition Corp. The merger is valued at $2.4 billion with an estimated $400 million in cash after closing. The transaction is expected to deliver up to $599 million of gross proceeds to HeartFlow to accelerate the growth of its noninvasive, personalized cardiac tests.
Stocksthepaypers.com

Bullish to go public in USD 9 bln SPAC deal

Crypto exchange Bullish has announced it will merge with SPAC Far Peak Acquisition Corporation and list on the NYSE by the end of 2021. Bullish was set up as a subsidiary of blockchain software company Block.one and is planning to run a private pilot program in the before its public launch. It will use Block.one’s EOS blockchain to automate crypto trading services like portfolio management tools for institutional and retail investors.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Lithium-metal supplier SES to go public via merger with SPAC Ivanhoe Capital in $3.6 billion deal

Lithium-metal battery supplier SES said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied equity value of about $3.6 billion, including a $300 million earn-out. The deal is expected to give SES, a supplier for electric vehicles, up to $476 million in gross proceeds to fund its growth plans, including a $200 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors that include General Motors , Hyundai Motor Company , Geely Holding Group , Kia Corporation , and SAIC Motor Corp. . Other PIPE investors include Koch Strategic Platforms, LG Technology Ventures, Foxconn, Vertex Ventures, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (certain funds), and Franklin Templeton. Once the deal closes, the company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SES." The company was founded in 2021 as a spin-out company of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and operates two facilities in the U.S. and China. The deal is expected to close in the third or fourth quarters.

