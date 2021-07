“We all knew that Dad had a drinking problem. He was a reasonably successful attorney. He worked long hours. We weren’t rich, but we didn’t lack for anything either. Every day Dad would come home from his practice, usually eat some leftovers from the fridge, and then sit in his recliner in front of the television. A table next to the recliner held his bottle of bourbon and a glass. Sometimes he’d get up to put some ice in the glass, but usually, he just drank it straight. He was what I would call a ‘sipper,’ he’d sip on his bourbon until he fell asleep. Then Mom would wake him up, and he’d go to bed. I can never recall any of us talking about Dad’s drinking, much less confronting him about it. I'm sure my mother didn't like his habit, but I recall one time when he got up and said he was going to the liquor store. He was obviously intoxicated. My mother went instead, and after that, she always kept some bourbon in a kitchen cabinet."