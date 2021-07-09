Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that called Josh Allen's big campaign
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas entered last season with plenty of promise. In fact, he was coming off a record-setting year in 2019, finishing with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. However, Thomas saw a dramatic drop-off last season, underwhelming owners who drafted him because of his consistent production. In fact, he finished the 2020 season with just 40 receptions for 438 yards and zero scores. Where should he be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0