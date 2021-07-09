Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that called Josh Allen's big campaign

The NFL was a very different place in April 2018. Buffalo just broke their 18-year playoff drought thanks to Tyrod Taylor and Andy Dalton. An emerging (diva) superstar WR just pulled off the ‘Minneapolis Miracle’, sending the Vikings to the NFC Championship game. And the city of Philadelphia was in ruins after Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. Things seemed to be changing for the better, when the Bills, unsurprisingly, made the wrong pick again. They wasted their first-rounder on Josh Allen, a parody of an NFL Quarterback; a boneheaded move with NFL legend and “complete package” Josh Rosen still on the board. The Bills went down in flames, as yet another QB failed to meet expectations and bottomed out in Buffalo.