Demon Slayer has had a big year so far, with the first movie hitting North American theaters and currently streaming on Funimation, with the second season set to arrive later this year, and it seems as if Tanjiro and his monster hunting buddies will be receiving some new attire thanks to the company Uniqlo. Having previously dived into anime franchises including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Bleach, and more, it's clear that Uniqlo has seen some serious success when it comes to the medium, which will most likely be the case with the upcoming Demon Slayer line.