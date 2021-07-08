Back to the future: Jake Rogers has 'earned the respect' of the Tigers

As of this writing (July 21st), the Detroit Tigers are 45-51 and are CLEARLY a better team than they have been the last few years. And with Tuesday's announcement that Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull is lost for the season (and most of 2022) due to Tommy John surgery, I believe the Tigers need to bring back one of the franchise's all-time greatest pitchers. Yes, I mean JV himself, Justin Verlander (pictured while pitching for Detroit). Hear me out, folks.