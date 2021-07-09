Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Majority of hate crime suspects not prosecuted by DOJ for over 10 years, report says

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42X6AR_0aryuaDA00
© Getty Images

The majority of hate crimes between 2005 and 2019 were not prosecuted by the Department of Justice, a report from the agency on Thursday detailed.

The report found 82 percent of hate crime cases were not prosecuted by U.S. attorneys, with most citing insufficient evidence as the cause for not moving forward with a case.

The report looked at 1,878 suspected cases, and found that just 17 percent of them were prosecuted. It arrives as hate crimes have risen in the past year against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic and Jewish people during conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

Convictions for hate crimes are rising, the report found.

The conviction rates between 2005 and 2009 increased by 83 percent and conviction rates between 2015 and 2019 increased by 94 percent.

Among the convictions, 85 percent of suspects received an average prison sentence of more than 7.5 years, according to the report.

Hate crimes are defined by law as committing a crime due to a person’s race, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, or disability.

During the surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans, President Biden signed an executive order for a “comprehensive federal response” to the matter.

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

272K+
Followers
28K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Doj#Doj#The Department Of Justice#Asian Americans#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Grandmother jailed after not answering her phone during class is ordered released from prison sentence

A 76-year-old woman who was taken back into custody last month after not answering calls during a computer class from officials was ordered released Tuesday. After serving 16 years in federal facilities for dealing heroin, Gwen Levi moved to Baltimore to live with her 94-year-old mother, build relationships with her sons and grandchildren, and volunteer at prisoner-advocacy organizations as she searched for a job. She was one of about 4,500 prisoners allowed to serve their sentences at home as the coronavirus swept through federal prisons, killing 240 prisoners and four Federal Bureau of Prisons staff members.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

By the numbers: States with most guns, homicides

President Biden unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities. Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
POTUSNewsweek

Joe Biden Says World Hasn't Seen 'Anything Like' Cuban Protest, Citizens Demanding Freedom

U.S. President Joe Biden is standing by the demonstrations that swept Cuba over the weekend as a historic demand for basic rights in the communist island nation. "The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime," Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday. "I don't think we've seen anything like these protests in a long long time if, quite frankly, ever."
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

More than 535 arrested, over 300 yet to be identified in Capitol riots case, says DoJ

Six months after the deadly Capitol riot, more than 535 people have been arrested for participating in the event, and another 300 are still being hunted by the FBI. CBS News reports that more than 200 of the remaining 300 the FBI is searching for are believed to have assaulted Capitol police during the insurrection. Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the investigation was "far from over”, with prosecutors describing the case as "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice”.Thus far, only 18 of the 535 defendants that have been arrested have pleaded guilty...
Fargo, NDPosted by
The Associated Press

Fargo police to report hate crimes to city commissioners

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — City commissioners in Fargo have directed the police department to present them with hate crime findings. “I’m going to be reporting on the hate crimes in terms of whether or not the city ordinance was issued or reports where the city ordinance was applied or federal law was applied. Our current hate crimes are reviewed if they meet the elements of the federal law by the U.S. attorney’s office,” Fargo Police Department Chief, Dave Zibolski said.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Crowd in Haiti chants "Joe Biden" amid hopes to claim asylum in U.S. after assassination of president

A Haitian-American who was arrested in the killing of Haiti's president had worked as a confidential informant to the Drug Enforcement Administration, CBS News has learned. During last week's attack at President Jovenel Moïse's home, gunmen could be heard announcing themselves as DEA agents, but the DEA says the gunmen were not acting on its behalf.
POTUSNew York Post

Stunning video shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters

Shocking new footage shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters in the Caribbean nation — as the island’s president calls on Communist loyalists to confront the mobs. “They’re firing at the protesters!” @sos_cuba posted in Spanish on Twitter, with a video of Cuban cops walking toward demonstrators as shots are heard in the background.

Comments / 3

Community Policy