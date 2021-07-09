7-9 Faith Community

Sunday, Campus Minister Darin Sixkiller wll continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach,” focusing on the lesson “The Greatest Commands,” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes will be at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ website, alameda.church. This series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with people in the book of John. For more information, visit the church’s website.