What an Implied Volatility Crush is and How to Avoid It

A volatility crush is the term used to describe the result of implied volatility exploding once the market opens higher or lower than where it closed the previous day. For new investors, implied volatility almost always seems to rise after a stock moves in either direction. It is not that unusual for this spike in volatility to occur even when there is a small movement in the stock price. What happens next is known as a “volatility crush” as the option moves through its cycle and back towards the price of the stock.